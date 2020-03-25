For the Luv of Paws Rescue & Sanctuary holds its '13th Annual Open House' outdoors
The “13th Annual Open House” will be held outdoors at the For the Luv of Paws Rescue & Sanctuary, 8115 W. Oatman Highway (Old Route 66) in Golden Valley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.
Come and meet Walter, the orphaned burro and Mayor of Oatman on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and get to know the resident cats, dogs and ferrets.
Complimentary refreshments and goodie bags for the kids will also be available.
For more information, visit fortheluvofpaws.org.
