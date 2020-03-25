For the Luv of Paws Rescue & Sanctuary holds its '13th Annual Open House' outdoors

The “13th Annual Open House” will be held outdoors at the For the Luv of Paws Rescue & Sanctuary, 8115 W. Oatman Highway (Old Route 66) in Golden Valley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

Come and meet Walter, the orphaned burro and Mayor of Oatman on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and get to know the resident cats, dogs and ferrets.

Complimentary refreshments and goodie bags for the kids will also be available.



For more information, visit fortheluvofpaws.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.