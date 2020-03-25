Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County

KINGMAN – There are now two patients with coronavirus in Mohave County - one in Lake Havasu City, the other in Bullhead City.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley confirmed the second case during a press conference on Wednesday, March 25. The first case was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

No demographic information about the cases is available at the moment because the patients chose not to release the information. Both patients are at home and don’t require hospitalization, Burley said.

County public health nurses are working to track the contacts of the coronavirus patients. It is not believed that either of the persons who are infected had participated in any major local group event.

There are between 70-100 other tests pending in the county, Burley said.