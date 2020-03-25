Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
KINGMAN – There are now two patients with coronavirus in Mohave County - one in Lake Havasu City, the other in Bullhead City.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley confirmed the second case during a press conference on Wednesday, March 25. The first case was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.
No demographic information about the cases is available at the moment because the patients chose not to release the information. Both patients are at home and don’t require hospitalization, Burley said.
County public health nurses are working to track the contacts of the coronavirus patients. It is not believed that either of the persons who are infected had participated in any major local group event.
There are between 70-100 other tests pending in the county, Burley said.
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Empty sections of shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- CITY OF KINGMAN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION: DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: