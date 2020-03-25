Take a free, virtual visit through the Smithsonian, National Museum of Natural History

Take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the National Museum of Natural History.

Choose from a large variety of exhibits that are permanent, current or past. Also visit the Museum Support Center and Research stations as well as a few Smithsonian tours.

For more information, visit naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour.

