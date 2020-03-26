OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 26
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Adoption Spotlight March 27, 2020: David

Get to know David at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/david and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know David at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/david and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: March 26, 2020 7:06 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children.

David is a genuine, helpful, playful young man who is full of energy and compassion. He loves sports and dreams of being a Major League Baseball pitcher.

David would love a forever family that likes to go on outings, play sports, and make his favorite food – carne asada. Get to know David and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

March 2020: 38 children available for adoption in Arizona
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight March 25, 2020: Darryl
Academy middle schooler Nick Kennedy fires an 80 mph pitch during tourney game
Youth baseball clinic offered
No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions
Reds’ Bauer organizing ‘sandlot’ game in Arizona
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State