Check out the newest eBook releases

Originally Published: March 26, 2020 11:37 a.m.
Check out some of the newest eBook releases:
- “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St. John Mandel
- “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin
- "House of Earth and Blood," Sarah J. Maas
- "Deacon King Kong," James McBride
- "We Ride Upon Sticks," Quan Barry
- "The Night Watchman," Louise Erdrich
- "New Waves," Kevin Nguyen
- "Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown," Anne Glenconner
- "My Dark Vanessa," Kate Elizabeth Russell
- "A Friend Is a Gift You Give Yourself," William Boyle
