First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman service area has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the current Mohave County total to three, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The individual, an adult, is being treated in the hospital under strict isolation protocols. The other two cases in Mohave County, in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City, did not require hospitalization.

MCDPH will interview close contacts of the individual, and recommend that each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on the risk of exposure.

“COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Mohave County noted in a news release.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to avoid close contact with sick individuals; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when sick; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue before throwing the tissue away; and clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects with disinfectant sprays or wipes.

The department also said people should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are unavailable. Social distancing - 6 feet or more between individuals - should also be observed.

City of Kingman team members and elected officials are working together and collaboratively with local and statewide officials to ensure the safety of public health, the city said in its news release.

“With confirmed cases within our county and now city, each one of us are part of the team that can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release. “Everyone in our community should be following CDC guidelines and safeguards, so that lives can be saved.”

In addition to precautions noted by the county, the city reminded residents to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people. If a person in the household has tested positive for COVID-19, the entire household should stay home.

For more information on how to safely navigate the COVID-10 pandemic, go to https://www.cdc.gov/.

Information provided by Mohave County and City of Kingman