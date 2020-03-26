OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 26
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman-area churches stream services, help those in need

There was plenty of parking at the St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St., on Sunday, March 22. Like many area churches, regular services have been temporarily canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and church services are being offered online. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

There was plenty of parking at the St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St., on Sunday, March 22. Like many area churches, regular services have been temporarily canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and church services are being offered online. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 26, 2020 7:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local churches are ramping up their efforts to assist the community due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We are reaching out to people in a new way,” said Jessica Cooper, secretary at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave. #8003.

Before, when people were ill or sickness was spreading, parishioners would skip the service, she said. Now, there is this massive push to start using new technology to provide services online, with the church assisting members with setting up to receive it.

Hope City Church is streaming services on Facebook, YouTube and via their webpage.

“The experience is pretty exciting for the whole community,” Cooper said.

Like many other local churches, Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., is offering sermons and podcasts on their website.

But parishioners are also welcome to come to the church during their Sunday School hour from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

“We will forego our study on the Gifts of the Spirit for a few weeks but in lieu of that I would encourage folks to come and pray in small groups around the church campus for the situation we find ourselves in here in America, Arizona, Mohave County and the City of Kingman,” Family Bible Church Pastor Pete Ernst wrote online. “I will have a prayer sheet prepared to help prompt you on prayer items to pray over.”

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, has a twist for its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, March 29 – drive-in church.

Due to the coronavirus, attendees can remain in their cars while enjoying music and a sermon from Pastor Bob Peet. All services will be drive-in services until further notice, the church announced.

Central Church, 112 N 4th St. is streaming through its website, Facebook and YouTube, and even offering to make grocery runs.

“We want to serve you,” wrote Pastor Judd Wilhite. “If you are unable to leave your home due to illness, are elderly, or have a low immune system we would love to pick up your online order of groceries and deliver it to you. Just send us a message for details.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

US worshippers grapple with virus burdens others have borne
Worshippers in SE Asia refrain from shaking hands due to coronavirus
Mohave County Supervisors slate special meeting for March 26
A prayer for what ails you
Breaking bread, sharing peace: Mosque hosts clergy for Ramadan feast
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State