Kingman-area churches stream services, help those in need

KINGMAN – Local churches are ramping up their efforts to assist the community due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We are reaching out to people in a new way,” said Jessica Cooper, secretary at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave. #8003.

Before, when people were ill or sickness was spreading, parishioners would skip the service, she said. Now, there is this massive push to start using new technology to provide services online, with the church assisting members with setting up to receive it.

Hope City Church is streaming services on Facebook, YouTube and via their webpage.

“The experience is pretty exciting for the whole community,” Cooper said.

Like many other local churches, Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., is offering sermons and podcasts on their website.

But parishioners are also welcome to come to the church during their Sunday School hour from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

“We will forego our study on the Gifts of the Spirit for a few weeks but in lieu of that I would encourage folks to come and pray in small groups around the church campus for the situation we find ourselves in here in America, Arizona, Mohave County and the City of Kingman,” Family Bible Church Pastor Pete Ernst wrote online. “I will have a prayer sheet prepared to help prompt you on prayer items to pray over.”

The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, has a twist for its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, March 29 – drive-in church.

Due to the coronavirus, attendees can remain in their cars while enjoying music and a sermon from Pastor Bob Peet. All services will be drive-in services until further notice, the church announced.

Central Church, 112 N 4th St. is streaming through its website, Facebook and YouTube, and even offering to make grocery runs.



“We want to serve you,” wrote Pastor Judd Wilhite. “If you are unable to leave your home due to illness, are elderly, or have a low immune system we would love to pick up your online order of groceries and deliver it to you. Just send us a message for details.”