Mohave County Animal Shelter at 125% capacity, adoption event planned

KINGMAN – It took only 10 days for the Mohave County Animal Shelter to reach 125% capacity with an influx of stray and owner-surrendered dogs.

“We have found ourselves with extremely full kennels,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter manager. “And, of course, the weather decided to get cold again, and you hate having any dogs outside. We’ve been trying to encourage people to come down and foster.”

Overcrowded kennels create a multitude of problems for the shelter, Mangiameli said. With too many animals to care for, dogs are having to share kennels. The shelter manager said that while there are excellent cleaning protocols in place, doubling up kennels can promote the spread of disease.

“We have excellent cleaning protocols in place, but when you have that many animals in a room and coming in from the public, it’s very hard to abate that,” she said.

And those working at the shelter are now having to primarily focus on feeding dogs and cleaning kennels due to the influx. That means they can’t spend as much time socializing with animals at the shelter, which is a greatly beneficial practice.

Mangiameli also noted that those worried about where they will buy food for an adopted or fostered dog need not do so. Stores such as PetSmart and Petco remain open, she said.

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold an adoption event this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 27-28 at its 950 Buchanan St. location. Dogs 1 year or older and more than 20 pounds will be half-price at $62.50. Puppies and dogs less than 1 year old and under 20 pounds will be $125.

“I know people are trying to watch their pocketbooks, but that’s why we reduced the price so people would have a better chance to get a dog,” Mangiameli said.

The shelter will adhere to social distancing guidelines at its event, and will adopt one dog at a time to one person at a time.

She also noted that nonprofit animal organizations and rescues are struggling during this time, as many have had to cancel events. Those events, she said, are how those organizations receive funding for food and supplies. That’s why any monetary and supply donation made to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter at this time will benefit other animal care organizations.

Friends has already made an emergency donation of food and litter to The Exotic Cat Rescue of Kingman. For more information on how to donate, go to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/.

Mangiameli said the goal of this weekend’s event is to achieve a 25% reduction in animals. For more information on adopting or fostering an animal, stop by the shelter at 950 Buchanan St.

“I believe in this community,” Mangiameli said. “It’s a perfect time to take a new family member into your home who is relatively easy to care for and will bring lots of joy in a difficult time.”