Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations, lobby closed to public
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has closed its lobby in Kingman, along with all of the lobbies at its substations, due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Along with the sheriff’s office lobby, closures extend to offices in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley, Colorado City and Beaver Dam/Littlefield.
“Staff will remain working and our hope is to practice the Centers for Disease Control recommended social distancing while keeping our staff and community safe,” MCSO wrote in a news release. “During this difficult time, we will continue to serve the public in the most efficient and safe way possible.”
MCSO said it will continue to serve the public through phone and email as well as the U.S. Postal Service.
The Kingman office, 600 W. Beale St., is equipped with a call button located outside the front door that can be utilized as a direct link to staff regarding inquiries or requests for service.
“We are encouraging the community to continue to reach out to us when our services are needed,” MCSO continued. “Please call 928-753-0753 or our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 with all non-emergency situations.”
For any emergency, call or text 9-1-1.
Information provided by MCSO
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Empty sections of shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: