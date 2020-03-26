Need some fresh air? Kingman parks, trails and golf course remain open
The more than 20 City of Kingman parks, trails and dog parks, as well as its golf course will all remain open, the city said in a news release Wednesday, March 25.
The city still encourages the community to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.
Parks and Recreation team members, along with Cerbat Cliff Golf Course, are sanitizing equipment, carts and touch points to curtail the spread of COVID-19. They are also limiting access to the pro shop and grill to adhere to CDC social-distancing guidelines. They are disinfecting all park restrooms, benches, picnic benches, ramada areas and more with a bleach solution.
For more information on CDC guidelines and how the City of Kingman is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic visit https://bit.ly/3dwHeLt.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman parks, trails and golf course remain open.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Empty sections of shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: