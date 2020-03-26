Need some fresh air? Kingman parks, trails and golf course remain open

The more than 20 City of Kingman parks, trails and dog parks, as well as its golf course will all remain open, the city said in a news release Wednesday, March 25.

The city still encourages the community to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others.

Parks and Recreation team members, along with Cerbat Cliff Golf Course, are sanitizing equipment, carts and touch points to curtail the spread of COVID-19. They are also limiting access to the pro shop and grill to adhere to CDC social-distancing guidelines. They are disinfecting all park restrooms, benches, picnic benches, ramada areas and more with a bleach solution.

For more information on CDC guidelines and how the City of Kingman is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic visit https://bit.ly/3dwHeLt.

