Sweet: Peeps production stops, but Easter is taken care of
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks – but it shouldn’t affect Easter baskets.
The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday through April 7.
But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.
Just Born says the popular Peeps & Company retail store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is also closed for now.
The store is billed as a Peeps “experience” and features light displays, historical videos and merchandise.
The company also makes other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
Just Born officials say that inventories of those candies had been shipped prior to the production stoppage, but that they might be in short supply at some retailers.
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Empty sections of shelves greet shoppers in Kingman
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: