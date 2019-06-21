OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 27
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

This June 21, 2019 file photo shows Elton John at a ceremony honoring him with the Legion of Honor in Paris. John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it. The event was announced Wednesday by iHeartMedia and Fox. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 9-10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)

This June 21, 2019 file photo shows Elton John at a ceremony honoring him with the Legion of Honor in Paris. John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it. The event was announced Wednesday by iHeartMedia and Fox. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 9-10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool)

LYNN ELBER, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 8:53 a.m.

LOS ANGELES — Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it, iHeartMedia and Fox said Wednesday.

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the event airing at 9-10 p.m. EDT Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes “to ensure the health and safety of all involved,” according to a statement. The event will take the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of public-event postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.

Besides performances, the commercial-free concert will honor health professionals, first responders and others who are “putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus,” the media companies said.

Viewers will be asked to support two of the charitable organizations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Fox’s digital platform also will carry the concert.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Congress closing in on nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
Mohave Community College extends spring break in response to coronavirus pandemic
Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis
Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst
Horse racing grapples with risks of running during pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State