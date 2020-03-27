Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed

KINGMAN - A second case of coronavirus has been identified in the Kingman area, bringing the total to five in Mohave County.

It was the second confirmed case announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday, March 27, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to five.

The fifth case is an adult who is not hospitalized, and has completed the self-isolation process. In addition to the two Kingman area cases, there have been two recorded in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.

At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services has updated the community transmission level of COVID-19 in the state to “widespread.” As of Friday, March 27, Arizona has 665 confirmed cases and 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 13 counties.

“Given widespread transmission, all Arizonans should expect that COVID-19 is circulating in their community,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said.

Mohave County Public Health Director, Denise Burley said the “number one priority of Mohave County is the safety and health of its residents.”

She urged county residents to “work together to minimize the impact of this relentless disease on our family, friends, neighbors and all residents of our county.”

Christ offered the following warning:

“COVID-19 is a serious disease that is highly contagious and can be fatal in anyone, especially our elderly population and people with underlying health conditions. Protecting those at highest risk of complications and ensuring that our healthcare system is prepared to deal with a surge in cases is our highest priority. It is imperative that everyone takes precautions to protect themselves and their family from this disease.”

The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

avoid close contact with people who are sick.

stay home when you are sick.

cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

According to health officials, COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear in 2-14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare.

Residents can access Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Care Anywhere telemedicine services at Krmc.zipnosis.com.

Other sources of information about COVID-19 and the response are azhealth.gov/COVID19, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html, and www.mohavecounty.us for the latest county news.