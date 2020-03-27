OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 27
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Mohave County

A fourth case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Mohave County on Friday, March 27. The Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

A fourth case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Mohave County on Friday, March 27. The Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2020 9:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health was notified Friday, March 27 of a second COVID-19 case out of the Lake Havasu City service area, bringing the county total to four.

The department wrote in a news release that the two Lake Havasu City cases are related. The infection was contracted outside the state, and the individual is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

Along with the two Lake Havasu City area cases, Kingman and Bullhead City have one case each. Statewide the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 508 cases, with 299 of those in densely populated Maricopa County.

The local cases have put Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order into effect, resulting in the closure of bars, gyms and theaters. Restaurants are limited to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. Businesses deemed essential by the governor – view them here https://bit.ly/2UINszh -- can only be ordered to close by the governor.

Mohave County reminded residents to take steps to avoid the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the county noted in a news release.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to avoid close contact with sick individuals; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when sick; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue before throwing the tissue away; and clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects with disinfectant sprays or wipes.

The department also said people should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are unavailable. Social distancing - 6 feet or more between individuals - should also be observed.

For more information on how to safely navigate the COVID-10 pandemic, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.

Information provided by Mohave County

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
Coronavirus case confirmed in Arizona, resident returned from Wuhan, China
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State