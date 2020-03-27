Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health was notified Friday, March 27 of a second COVID-19 case out of the Lake Havasu City service area, bringing the county total to four.

The department wrote in a news release that the two Lake Havasu City cases are related. The infection was contracted outside the state, and the individual is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

Along with the two Lake Havasu City area cases, Kingman and Bullhead City have one case each. Statewide the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 508 cases, with 299 of those in densely populated Maricopa County.

The local cases have put Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order into effect, resulting in the closure of bars, gyms and theaters. Restaurants are limited to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. Businesses deemed essential by the governor – view them here https://bit.ly/2UINszh -- can only be ordered to close by the governor.

Mohave County reminded residents to take steps to avoid the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the county noted in a news release.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to avoid close contact with sick individuals; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when sick; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue before throwing the tissue away; and clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects with disinfectant sprays or wipes.

The department also said people should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are unavailable. Social distancing - 6 feet or more between individuals - should also be observed.

For more information on how to safely navigate the COVID-10 pandemic, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.

Information provided by Mohave County