Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 27
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Kingman Regional Medical Center implements additional visitor restrictions

All persons must enter the Kingman Regional Medical Center main entrance where they will be screened and directed to the appropriate location, should visitation be permitted under the hospital’s updated visitor restrictions. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2020 2:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has implemented additional visitor restrictions to protect the health and safety of patients, families, staff and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“All visitors are restricted in the hospital, unless pre-approved by each patient's care team under extenuating circumstances,” KRMC wrote in a news release. “Examples for exceptions include birth partners or end-of-life visits.”

The patient’s care team will inform their loved ones if visitation is permitted and will provide them further guidance for entering the hospital.

KRMC will continue to provide certain outpatient services at the hospital. All persons must enter at the main entrance where they will be screened and directed to the appropriate location.

Information provided by KRMC

