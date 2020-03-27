Local churches offer virtual service, food delivery and drive-in
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 10:59 a.m.
Kingman-area churches stream services, help those in need Local churches are ramping up their efforts to assist the community due to concerns over the coronavirus.
- Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave. in Kingman is streaming services on Facebook, YouTube and via their webpage.
- Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave., is offering sermons and podcasts on their website.
- The Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, has a twist for its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, March 29 – drive-in church.
- Central Church, 112 N. 4th St. is streaming through its website, Facebook and YouTube, and even offering to make grocery runs.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman-area churches stream services, help those in need.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
Most Read
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: