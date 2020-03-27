OFFERS
Mohave Community College closes campuses

Mohave Community College will close its four campuses to students and the public now that there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 27, 2020 2:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will close its four campuses to students and the public, and transition to online classes and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Since we now have confirmed cases of the virus in our immediate communities, and health officials expect the number of patients to climb, we feel this action is in the best interest of our students, employees and the public at this time,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in a news release. “We will eliminate all in-person contact to the best of our ability, while continuing with classes and college operations online and in a virtual environment so our students can meet their educational goals.”

Faculty and employees had already started transitioning to online and virtual forms of instruction in preparation for classes to resume Monday, March 30. Courses that can’t utilize online forms of instruction will be canceled.

All student services such as advising, tutoring and financial aid will be handled online and by phone. The college Call Center is fully staffed and representatives can be reached at 1-866-MOHAVECC or 1-866-664-2832. People can also communicate online with college representatives at www.Mohave.edu.

Student services employees, faculty and instructional staff will be reaching out to students to provide support and follow-up regarding the changes. Students are advised to contact their instructors and/or advisers if they have questions or concerns.

“We are prepared to quickly respond to the rapidly changing reports and developments concerning the virus, and we are closely monitoring the situation, so if there are more changes needed our students, employees and the community will be notified as quickly as possible,” Klippenstein said.

The college noted a number of actions it is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Transitioning on-campus classes to online and distance learning formats; canceling and making arrangements for completion at a later date of courses that can’t be transitioned; closing to the public; postponing commencement scheduled for May 15 and more.

MCC directed the public to the Arizona Coronavirus Hotline at 1-844-542-8201 or 2-1-1 for general information on the virus.

For updated information on MCC virus safety measures visit http://www.mohave.edu/CoronavirusUpdates.

Information provided by MCC

