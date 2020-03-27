OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, March 27
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

“Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” dance challenge

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified "Baby Shark" video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 11:22 a.m.

Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark | Baby Shark Hand Wash Challenge | @Baby Shark Official by Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories

“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Printable: CDC Handwashing and Hand Sanitizer Use Guidelines
READ HIS LIPS: Sheriff Doug Schuster’s lip sync video enjoys viral success
Route 66: A song for the Mother Road
‘UglyDolls’ is the perfect movie for tots
Kingman schools, athletic teams practicing safe hygiene to avoid coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State