Commuity View | Mohave County Corner: ‘We continue to serve you’

During these uncertain times the Mohave County Assessor, Recorder and Treasurer want you to know we continue to serve you. We are all working in the public’s best interests to keep vital services up and running. Although we currently have modified operations at our offices due to the COVID-19 virus, be assured our offices are still working hard for Mohave County.

Face-to-face services in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City are unavailable to the public until further notice. We will continue to serve the public through phone, email, U.S. Postal Service and drop boxes at the front of each of the County buildings. That said, appointments are available upon request.

Modified work arrangements will still provide the services necessary for assessor requests, Senior Freeze applications, MVD documents and property information; recording services including e-recording and voter registration; and treasury services including tax payments, county banking services, and tax-lien related activities.

To contact us please call or email our offices at:

Assessor:928-753-0703 or assessorhelp@mohavecounty.us

Recorder: 928-753-0701 or recorderhelp@mohavecounty.us

Treasurer: 928- 753-0737 or MCtreas@mohavecounty.us

For additional information on COVID-19 visit https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/

We understand this epidemic is very concerning to all Mohave County residents. We stand committed as your elected officials to continue serving our constituents with our statutory duties and government services. Thank you for being patient with us as we navigate through these constantly changing guidelines and procedures.

The treasurer, Cindy Landa Cox, would like the public to know that she and the 14 other county treasurers in Arizona are working with the Arizona Legislature to extend the deadline for property owners to pay the second half of 2019 property taxes to June 1.

The only authority that can make this change is the legislature.

Property taxes on all commercial and residential properties are currently due and are considered delinquent on May 1 after 5 p.m. With some of the public grappling to pay rent and utilities, and purchase food, the county treasurers are requesting the Legislature grant us the authority to extend the deadline to pay property taxes and waive penalties and interest associated with 2019 second-half delinquent property taxes.

Cox encourages all property owners who are able to pay their taxes on time to do so. This revenue is critical to providing vital services that the public relies on, especially in times like these.

We wish Mohave County and our great country safe passage during this health crisis. Stay well and God bless America.

Jeanne Kentch

Mohave County Assessor

Kristi Blair

Mohave County Recorder

Cindy Landa Cox

Mohave County Treasurer