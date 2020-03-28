Coronavirus cases grow to 6 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms

KINGMAN – There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, including three in Kingman, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

In a related matter, the health department announced that persons who visited the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch between Tuesday, March 10 and Sunday, March 15 should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The positive COVID-19 tests in the Kingman area were recorded at a rate of one a day between Thursday and Saturday.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the third Kingman case on Saturday.

“The individual, an adult, is recovering at home and has been self-quarantined,” the county wrote in a news release.

The adult patient in the first Kingman case is hospitalized under strict isolation protocols, the health department said. The positive test announced on Friday for the Kingman area involved an adult patient who has completed the self-isolation period at home without being hospitalized.

Statewide, the number of cases swelled to 773 through Saturday afternoon, with 15 deaths reported. The toll had surpassed 2,000 nationwide, with more than 120,000 positive tests recorded.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths in Mohave County. The other cases include two in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.

With each discovery, county public health nurses contact the person to implement monitoring and launch the contact investigation, which warns other people who may have been exposed.