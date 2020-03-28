Enjoy 3 months of online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons from Fender.
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 5 a.m.
Fender is offering three months of online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to the first 500,000 people who sign up for Fender Play.
Start by learning a few beginner chords and how to play them together. Next, move into guitar scales and lastly try playing a few beginner songs.
For more information, visit fender.com.
Information in this post is subject to change without notice.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- Mayor Jen Miles: No intent to close stores
- Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: