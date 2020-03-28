Kingman first responders appropriately stocked with protective equipment
Updated as of Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:31 PM
KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department and first responders are taking extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city wrote in a news release that first responders are being supplied with personal protective equipment by county and state officials. The city has a sustainable and appropriate supply of that equipment, the release continued.
The city also said that appropriate levels of response are being gauged for each call dispatch receives.
“One of the very first things we did in dispatch, was adjust emergency medical dispatch procedures following CDC guidelines,” said Fire Chief Jake Rhoades in the release.”
CDC recommendations, which have been implemented by the city, include modified caller queries regarding potential symptoms of or contact with COVID-19. That way first responders will know what level of precaution is necessary when responding.
“We turned our immediate attention towards contingency planning and just trying to anticipate every possibility we could. We feel like we're in good shape, and if we need to adjust levels of service, we’re able to (do) that,” said KPD Chief Bob DeVries. “At this point, we’re not seeing a need for that.”
The city reiterated the need for people to practice social distancing, 6 feet between individuals, and to adhere to other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. For more information, go to the city’s informative webpage at https://bit.ly/2UGUKUu or https://www.cdc.gov/.
“Of course, it’s a growing concern in a community our size that we need to be very cognizant of all those we come in to contact with, which is why it is imperative for people to not be out and about, unless it’s absolutely necessary, and to follow those social-distancing and CDC guidelines,” said Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County COVID-19 Press Conference
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Coronavirus Q&A: Mohave County still officially virus-free
- Fourth COVID-19 case reported in Mohave County
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: