Kingman first responders appropriately stocked with protective equipment

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department and first responders are taking extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city wrote in a news release that first responders are being supplied with personal protective equipment by county and state officials. The city has a sustainable and appropriate supply of that equipment, the release continued.

The city also said that appropriate levels of response are being gauged for each call dispatch receives.

“One of the very first things we did in dispatch, was adjust emergency medical dispatch procedures following CDC guidelines,” said Fire Chief Jake Rhoades in the release.”

CDC recommendations, which have been implemented by the city, include modified caller queries regarding potential symptoms of or contact with COVID-19. That way first responders will know what level of precaution is necessary when responding.

“We turned our immediate attention towards contingency planning and just trying to anticipate every possibility we could. We feel like we're in good shape, and if we need to adjust levels of service, we’re able to (do) that,” said KPD Chief Bob DeVries. “At this point, we’re not seeing a need for that.”

The city reiterated the need for people to practice social distancing, 6 feet between individuals, and to adhere to other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. For more information, go to the city’s informative webpage at https://bit.ly/2UGUKUu or https://www.cdc.gov/.

“Of course, it’s a growing concern in a community our size that we need to be very cognizant of all those we come in to contact with, which is why it is imperative for people to not be out and about, unless it’s absolutely necessary, and to follow those social-distancing and CDC guidelines,” said Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin.

Information provided by the City of Kingman