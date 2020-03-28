OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 29
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman area schools hope to hold graduation ceremonies

High school seniors in Kingman are unsure if their graduation ceremonies will be delayed or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, all area schools are scheduled to hold ceremonies in May. (Miner file photo)

High school seniors in Kingman are unsure if their graduation ceremonies will be delayed or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, all area schools are scheduled to hold ceremonies in May. (Miner file photo)

Beau Bearden
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Every person has certain events they look forward to in life – birthdays, family reunions and graduations. Each one holds special significance, but the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus has many Kingman-area high school seniors unsure if the pandemic will continue into May and take away the day they’ve looked forward to for so many years.

“All I’ve said to the students, specifically to the high school seniors because they’ve been very worried about their graduation, is ‘Look, I’ll do everything that I can to make sure you have a graduation. So don’t panic yet,’” said Susan Chan, Kingman Academy of Learning’s executive director. “I’m just hoping that we’re able to have it like we wanted it on the date that we wanted. But things may change. It all depends on how this virus works its way through our community.”

It’s the same situation at Kingman Unified School District as the top priority is making sure the seniors take the next step into the real world. Kingman High School seniors are scheduled to graduate May 18, while Lee Williams and Kingman Academy seniors will walk May 20.

“We have the guidance counselors, principals and teachers working on it. We’re making sure every student will have the opportunity to graduate,” said Gretchen Dorner, superintendent of KUSD. “And then if school closures are extended, we’ll (adjust our) graduation ceremony, even if it’s postponed. Those kids will have a graduation ceremony.”

Kingman High School senior Morgan Stephens was glad to hear that update as she and her classmates have waited a long time for the special occasion.

“This is something we’ve worked for since we were 5 years old, and really don’t want the ceremony canceled, or have our diploma mailed to us,” Stephens said. “I watched all my siblings walk across the stage and I have been waiting for my chance to do so. Walking the stage is a huge accomplishment and I really want the opportunity as well.”

And to help that cause, Stephens and the rest of the KUSD seniors had a chance to bring some normalcy to the situation when they received some graduation essentials.

“Jostens, the company that we order through, (offered) a drive-thru graduation gown pick-up (last) week,” Dorner said. “… That’ll help the seniors feel like this is still real.”

Stephens admitted that she picked up her gap and gown.

“I couldn’t wait any longer,” she said.

But at the end of the day, there is still a lot of unknown surrounding the situation and Dorner feels for all of the students affected by COVID-19.

“It’s a bummer, and my heart goes out to all of our Kingman family of students, but in particular the seniors in high school,” she said. “They’re really missing that last final hurrah and push of all their years of education.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman area students graduated high school, ready to take on the future
Kingman High School graduating seniors walk down memory lane
Kingman Academy grads take the big walk
A night of mixed emotions for Kingman High grads
Arizona students are hit with extra fees for graduation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State