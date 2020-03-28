OFFERS
Mohave County jail takes steps to stay virus-free

With coronavirus cases now confirmed in Mohave County, the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, shown above, is taking additional steps to protect inmates, employees and the public. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 28, 2020 4:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – New inmates are being placed into quarantine, and high-risk inmates have been segregated at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The moves, announced in a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 27, said the changes are in effect due to the discovery of the coronavirus in Mohave County. Four cases have been reported countywide, none in the county lockup.

The release said the jail and medical staff had previously identified several current inmates considered at high risk to contract the virus due to their age and underlying health issues. Those inmates have been re-housed together in another area of the facility.

Sheriff’s Office Captain Don Bischoff, the jail commander, described the changes as “a reverse-isolation situation.” He said the vulnerable inmates are now “less likely to be exposed to someone who was sick or contagious, but had not yet been identified as such.”

Bischoff added that the daily routine for those inmates in reverse-isolation will largely remain the same. There will be no loss of basic privileges like phone calls, visitation or trips to the commissary.

“The changes going into effect are precautionary measures to reduce the amount of contact these high-risk inmates have during the course of the day,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

The other new protocol automatically places new prisoners who will stay in jail following their initial court appearance under quarantine.

“We are not going to rely on the inmate knowing if they were exposed; we’ll just assume they were to err on the side of safety. Once they clear the quarantine they will then be given a housing assignment with other inmates already in custody. Sheriff Schuster is committed to taking necessary action to ensure the safety of the inmates and staff who are in his jail,” said Bischoff.

Information provided by Mohave County

