Mohave County Supervisors ponder parks during pandemic

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 says he is afraid that Mohave County will become a magnet for out-of-state residents seeking isolation from the coronavirus pandemic. And the potential closure of national parks and recreation areas could bring more visitors to a pair of large Mohave County parks – Hualapai Mountain Park in the Hualapai mountains, and Camp Davis along the Colorado River in Bullhead City.

The issue of how the county should manage its parks during the pandemic was discussed at length at the Board of the Supervisors’ special meeting on Thursday, March 26.

“People ask me about the parks a lot,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, requesting information.

There’s no influx of people yet to the county parks, county Public Works Director Steven Latoski said, discussing Hualapai Mountain Park and Camp Davis, where cabins are no longer being rented.

While the parks remain open, county officials are asking guests to observe social distancing recommendations – maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others. And they have designed and installed large signs to promote the practice.

The board discussed possible further actions to be implemented in the future, if necessary.

County Attorney Ryan Esplin explained that the county can’t close the parks. That order would have to come from Arizona Gov. Ducey, who lists parks as one of the essential services that only he can close.

However, other Arizona counties, including Yavapai and Coconino, have introduced restrictions on park visitors such as limiting the number of people they let in. Such modification are within the power of Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 proposed checking IDs of people entering county parks, and permitting only Arizonans to enter for the time being. That idea was rejected by Esplin as potentially leading to legal problems.

Watson said he spoke with local federal Bureau of Land Management officials about how to approach a potential influx of campers and motor homes to the area. The BLM allows free dispersed camping on the public lands they manage for 14 days per stay.

“The recommendation is ‘use common sense,’” Watson said. He recommended maintaining a 50-foot minimum distance between camping units, and 100 feet if possible.

The board briefly discussed if parks officials have the authority to deny access to visitors who show symptoms of sickness, but deemed it unfeasible.

“Park officials are not health officials,” Esplin said. “Their business is running the park, not diagnosing people.”

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley described the idea of screening visitors as unrealistic.

Meanwhile, pressure to close parks has grown at the national level. Thousands of Americans are crowding into national parks, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, March 26.

The National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit group that advocates on park policy issues, called the Trump administration’s decision to keep Grand Canyon National Park open and provide free admission as “beyond reckless.”