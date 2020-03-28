OFFERS
Mohave County Supervisors discuss hoarding, price gouging

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, says that residents should buy no more than two weeks of groceries at a time so that hard-to-find items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer are available for all. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 28, 2020 5:23 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:30 PM

KINGMAN – Many Americans, including Mohave County residents, reacted to the coronavirus outbreak by stocking up on toilet paper, water and canned goods. But where is the line between getting ready and hoarding, which deprives others of essential items?

“In my opinion, a normal shopping activity is stocking up for one week at a time, maybe a couple of weeks,” said Jean Bishop, Mohave County Board of Supervisors chairwoman. “Buying for the whole month or six months is hoarding.”

She encouraged residents to buy only what their family can use in two weeks to help keep essential items available for all.

In terms of reported price gouging in certain stores, the county can’t penalize such businesses, but actions of that nature are “certainly frowned upon,” Bishop said.

On the other hand, the county has the authority to go after businesses that violate the governor’s exectuive order which requires bars, gyms and theaters to close, and and restaurants to provide only take-out, drive-through and delivery services.

“Law enforcement agencies have the authority to enforce that,” said County Attorney Ryan Esplin. “A violation is a criminal offense, a misdemeanor.”

State