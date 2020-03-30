OFFERS
Tue, March 31
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 4:31 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order

Download .PDF

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order for Arizona residents on Monday, March 30, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Read it here, or click on the document on the right.

