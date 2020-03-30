OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 30
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona school closures extend through end of school year due to COVID-19

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have announced that Arizona public schools and charter schools will not reopen this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have announced that Arizona public schools and charter schools will not reopen this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 8:51 a.m.

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman today announced the extension of Arizona school closures through the end of the school year.

The extension follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an announcement from the White House extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30, 2020.

Ducey and Hoffman released the following joint statement:

“In alignment with yesterday’s updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year. Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students. These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures. We also thank our legislative partners for passing legislation ensuring all educators and staff see no disruption in pay. Our number one priority will continue to be health and safety, and we will continue to work closely with public health officials to make the best decisions for kids, families, and our school communities.”

On March 27, Gov. Ducey signed legislation to support schools during closures, ensure school letter grades are held harmless, suspend statewide testing requirements, ensure school days are not extended into the summer, require learning opportunities for students to continue, and ensure teachers and staff see no disruption in pay as a result of COVID-19.

That same week, the governor joined Hoffman to launch Arizona Enrichment Centers, which will offer childcare for first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.

Additional information about meals for kids, childcare, special education considerations, learning resources for families and educators and more can be found at azed.gov.

Today’s announcement applies to Arizona public schools, both district and charter. Private schools are required to remain closed in alignment with federal guidance recommending closures through at least April 30, 2020. School leaders have the option of announcing closures through the end of the year, or waiting for additional guidance.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman school closures extended through April 10
Kingman schools await more information as closures extended through April 10
Hoffman wins state superintendent of public instruction race
Arizona public schools to close until at least March 27 due to virus
Education a recurring topic at Democratic forum
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State