OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 31
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Streaming options this week: Movies

(Focus Features via AP)

(Focus Features via AP)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 5:03 p.m.

Here is a list of a few movies arriving to video-on-demand this week:

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”: Most people missed what is arguably the best movie of the year so far in theaters. Eliza Hittman’s film about a teenage girl trying to get an abortion came out right as they began to close. But thankfully Focus Features has released it for rental starting Friday.

— James Bond Marathon: Get the martinis ready, Amazon Prime has 21 James Bond pics in 4K ultra high definition available starting Wednesday. You can start from the beginning with Sean Connery in “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” and check in with George Lazenby in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” before heading into the Roger Moore years up through Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

“The Other Lamb”: Raffey Cassidy plays a teenager who has been part of a cult since birth in Małgorzata Szumowska’s beautifully disturbing film. Available for rental Friday from IFC, it’s not quite a horror, but it is haunting. And it’s only 97 minutes.

“Onward”: Parents rejoice, there’s another fresh option to keep the family occupied: “Onward” is coming to Disney Plus on Friday. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that “its eccentric odyssey of two brothers delving into a fantastical past to find their way through grief and self-doubt is a worthy addition to the studio’s canon.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Streaming options this week: Movies
Can’t go the the gym? Attend a live stream workout from home
Hallmark Channel schedules ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ movie marathon’
Kingman Movie Review: ‘Onward’ is ideal for those who like ‘feel-good’ movies
News Analysis: 'The Interview' opening may signal disturbing trend for theaters
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State