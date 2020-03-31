Ducey closes schools, instruction continues

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy of Learning are working to ensure that students can safely continue their instruction following Gov. Doug Ducey’s announcement that schools will be closed for the remainder of the year.

The governor and Kathy Hoffman, superintendent of public instruction, made the closure announcement on Monday, March 30. The pair said the closure extension follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an announcement from the White House extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30, 2020.

“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students,” the pair said in a Monday news release. “These efforts are crucial, and we recognize that schools are making every effort possible to continue providing instruction during closures. We also thank our legislative partners for passing legislation ensuring all educators and staff see no disruption in pay. Our number one priority will continue to be health and safety, and we will continue to work closely with public health officials to make the best decisions for kids, families, and our school communities.”

The governor’s statement applies to both KUSD and KAOL, as each has implemented virtual and take-home learning opportunities. With the announcement of school closures for the remainder of the current academic year, both districts are in the process of finalizing how they will move forward.

KUSD wrote on its website that distant learning will continue through May. K-8 families will receive packets for the remainder of the school year on Monday, April 6. Staff will meet this week to determine how to move forward in regards to high school classes.

“There is a board meeting at the state level tomorrow morning (Tuesday, March 31), to talk about graduation topics. We will make sure all high school students have the chance to earn their credits and end this year successfully,” KUSD continued.

Families of senior students will receive a letter with information about graduation and other senior events.

“We know it’s hard not to feel anxious about this final quarter in school,” KUSD wrote. “We pledge to do everything we can to make sure you feel recognized for this major accomplishment.”

Kingman Academy of Learning is also meeting to discuss its plans for the immediate future.

“At this time we are working on our continued plan to provide educational opportunities to your children. Your administrative team will meet this afternoon to determine next steps,” KAOL wrote on its website. “For the time being, please continue to work on your packets and stay tuned for more information.”

Completed work for KAOL students can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the bin outside of the School Support Center at 3410 N. Burbank St.

