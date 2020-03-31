OFFERS
Guests seek to hole up in county park during pandemic

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hear requests to extend stays at a county park due to the coronavirus. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 5:30 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:07 PM

KINGMAN – The RV Park in the Hualapais is closed for winter but there are at least 130 winter guests enjoying Davis Camp, said Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski on Monday, March 30.

Due to the coronavirus, Davis Camp has received several requests from their winter RV Park guests to stay at the park past the six-month limit in lieu of traveling home right now.

“We have at least four guests at Davis Camp who would like to stay longer,” county Parks Director Hal Barton said.

At the Nov. 5, 2018 Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board approved Mohave County Parks proposed fee schedule which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019. Within the approved fee schedule, a maximum stay limit of six months was implemented for RV Park guests at Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park.

But due to the COVID-19 virus, Mohave County Parks is proposing a one-time only – up to four months – extension for the Davis Camp RV Park winter guests desiring to stay at the park past six months.

This extension would permit those winter guests due to check out in April or May to extend their stay up to four additional months. The guests who do extend will still be required to pay the monthly RV Park rental fee.

“The fee will remain the same and is about $400 per RV,” Barton said.

“We very much enjoy winter visitors at Davis,” Latoski said.

Parks was not able to determine what would happen to winter guests if all parks were ordered to close by the governor.

“We would address this situation should it arise,” Latoski said.

