Library offers online accessibility

KINGMAN – The coronavirus can’t stop the Mohave County Library. They’ll just be offering their services exclusively online after closing the doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The library, according to a news release, has many free online resources available 24/7 with a Mohave County library card, which can be obtained free online at www.mohavecountylibrary.us

Those with expired library cards can renew by email or phone.

Homework Help

Free online tutoring is provided through Brainfuse (“Help Now”). Live, online, one-on-one tutoring is available from noon through 10 p.m. Tutoring options include elementary school subjects and even up to and including some college-level subjects. A feature for teachers and home school groups is MEET, which provides a shared whiteboard and an online group-study and meeting environment.

Books to Read

For younger children, the library offers Tumblebook Library which includes over 1,000 interactive storybooks with animation, sound, music and narration as well as puzzles and games. Tumblebook Library is downloadable as a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices for installation on phones or tablets. Your library card number is your username for this resource.

For middle and upper grades, thousands of eBooks are offered in the Overdrive collection. The eBooks are available for Kindle and other e-reader devices, or by using the mobile app, “Libby,” which has a built-in reader, available for Android and IOS devices. The collection includes thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks for a variety of ages, including adults.

Thousands of full-color digital e-Magazines are offered through the Zinio collection, including over 20 children’s magazines and several teen magazines. Zinio magazines can be accessed directly via the Web, or using the RBDigital mobile app, also available for IOS and Android devices.

With regard to eAudiobooks, thousands of titles from well-known authors are available from both RBDigital and Overdrive for listening to online or by downloading to your portable device.

Educational Databases and Encyclopedias

Kids Infobits provides professionally curated news, fact articles, biographies, videos and more for the K-12 audience.

Gale in Context provides information on current events and issues at the high school level.

Britannica Library is an encyclopedia with sections for children, young adults and general reference.

Britannica Escolar Online is a similar resource to the above but in Spanish.

Materials for Adults

The library has over 25,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks, plus online databases on numerous topics including genealogy (Ancestry Library Edition has been made available for home-use for the duration of the closure), legal forms and information, jobs and career resources, and information to support life-long learning and technological skills.

“Although the library’s facilities may be physically closed, we remain ‘virtually’ open,” the library wrote.

Library staff are available by phone or email during business hours to help with accessing online resources, and answer questions.

For more information, to register for a library card, or to contact the library visit www.mohavecountylibrary.us.

Information provided by Mohave County Library Kingman Branch