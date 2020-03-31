OFFERS
Mohave County Adult Detention Facility suspends video visitation

Mohave County Adult Detention Facility has suspended video visitation for inmates due to the coronavirus. Jail officials are exploring other ways to offer inmates other methods to stay in touch with their friends and family in the community. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Adult Detention Facility will stop conducting inmate video visitation at the end of the day Wednesday, April 1 due to COVID-19 concerns and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.

The jail bond window and lobby will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which will allow the public to walk in and add money to inmates’ trust accounts using the lobby kiosk, and to conduct bond and other related business.

“We want to reiterate that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our facility. Jail administration is exploring the ability to offer inmates other methods to stay in touch with their friends and family in the community,” Captain Don Bischoff said in a news release. “Inmates are still provided access to the courts, their defense attorney, and investigators through a number of different avenues.”

The jail recently renewed its inmate telephone contract which lowers telephone rates and will include remote video visitation capabilities. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the transition to the new video system has no firm startup date, but is expected to be up and running in late May or early June. The project has been postponed because of COVID-19.

Information provided by MCSO

