Mohave County Supervisors ponder public participation during pandemic

KINGMAN – While the public comment portion of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings has been temporarily suspended, residents can still communicate with the board at the upcoming 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 6 meeting.

“Due to increased concerns regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19, the in-person Call to the Public portion of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings has been suspended for the time being,” wrote county Communication Director Roger Galloway in a press release dated Tuesday, March 31.

Written comments can be delivered to the Clerk of the Board via here: https://bit.ly/2JrfaLS.

Comments can also be dropped off in-person at a drop box at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

All comments have to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to the board meeting. To submit a comment for the April 6 meeting, one has to do so by 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Written comments received on time will be publicly read during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting.



“Also, in an effort to follow the federal government’s recommendation of keeping a group size to 10 or less people,” the press release reads, “limited attendance by the public will be allowed if they choose to speak on public hearing items.”

Members of the public are expected to follow “social distancing” recommendations during the meetings and be at least 6 feet apart. No audience member should be seated directly next to another or directly in front of or behind another during the meeting.”

Arizona statutes say a public body may make an open call to the public during a public meeting, subject to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions, to allow individuals to address the public body on any issue within the jurisdiction of the public body.