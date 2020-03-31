OFFERS
Phoenix closing playground equipment at parks due to virus

The City of Phoenix is closing playgrounds in parks to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 6:32 p.m.

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix is closing playground equipment at parks in the state's most populous city to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure announced late Monday takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday., which is when a statewide stay-at-home order issued Monday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take effect.

State officials on Monday also announced that Arizona schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Phoenix officials said the closure order for playground equipment also includes fitness equipment and basketball and volley'ball courts in parks but that parks, including green spaces and walking areas, remain open.

The Arizona Department of Health Services added four new virus deaths to their count on Tuesday, bringing the total to 24. The state has now tallied 1,289 cases across all 15 counties. The entire state is under Ducey's order to close bars and movie theaters and restaurants to all but takeout service.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

