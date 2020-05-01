2 more COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman service area has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the local total to 78 cases and eight deceased.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Thursday, April 30 that both deaths were in previously identified confirmed cases, and were in the 65 and older age range. One was linked to another confirmed case, but the other was not, nor was it travel related.

Public Health also said four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. One of those cases was from the Kingman area, and involved a person in the 20-44 age range who is in isolation and recovering at home, and not linked to another case nor travel related. Another case is from Lake Havasu City and in the 55-64 age range, hospitalized and linked to another case.

One is in the 65 and older age range, hospitalized and linked to another case, while the last is from the area encompassing Beaver Dam, Littlefield and Colorado City. That individual is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. Contact investigations will be undertaken.

There are now 78 cases in Kingman with a total of eight deaths, 31 in the Lake Havasu City area including three deaths and 11 in Bullhead City with one death. The county total is now up to 120 with 12 deaths.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Friday, May 1 that it had tested 647 individuals with 59 positive cases and 13 adults hospitalized. There were 56 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,165 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 10 a.m. Friday AZDHS was reporting 7,962 cases and 330 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,076,942 cases and 62,949 deaths.

