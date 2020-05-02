OFFERS
Appointment required to submit arguments for or against Kingman election propositions

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Those wishing to file arguments for or against City of Kingman propositions that are set to go to voters in the Aug. 4 primary election will need to make an appointment with the city due to its offices remaining closed until May 11.

The two propositions set to go before voters are the permanent base adjustment and a four-year mayoral term.

The permanent base adjustment, if voters give the green light, will increase the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues, based on spending in 1979-80, by $5 million. The 1980 base of around $4.4 million is adjusted by the Economic Estimates Commission each year for population and inflation.

At the Tuesday, March 3 meeting, Kingman City Council approved an ordinance modifying the city code to say mayoral terms will change from two years to four years starting in 2022. However, the matter will need approval from voters in order to take effect.

Arguments will be published in an election publicity pamphlet, and are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at the City Clerk’s Office, 310 N. Fourth St.

Permanent Base Adjustment-related arguments must include the heading “Argument for Permanent Base Adjustment” or “Argument against Permanent Base Adjustment.”

Arguments in regards to the mayoral term must include “Argument for 4-year Mayoral Term” or “Argument against 4-year Mayoral Term.”

Arguments are limited to 300 words, not including required headings or signatures. They must contain the sworn statement of each person sponsoring it. Signatures appearing with the argument must include the following statement above the signature:

“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing information is true and correct, and I am the sponsor of this argument advocating or opposing this proposition.”

If sponsored by an organization, the argument must include the sworn statement of two executive officers from the organization. If sponsored by a political committee, it must contain the sworn statement of the committee’s chairman or treasurer.

The argument must include a signature block, along with the address and phone number of each signer. That information will not be printed in the publicity pamphlet.

Arguments must also be submitted with an original signature, and an electronic version of the argument must be concurrently presented to the City Clerk at ameredith@cityofkingman.gov. Submission of the electronic document alone does not constitute the official submission of an argument. Arguments not meeting the specifications outlined above will be returned to the submitting party. If the due date has not yet passed, the argument may be re-submitted.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (928) 753-8102.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

