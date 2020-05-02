OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 02
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman office closures extended to May 11

Per Gov. Doug Ducey’s amended stay-at-home order, City of Kingman offices will remain closed to the public through May 11. (Miner file photo)

Per Gov. Doug Ducey’s amended stay-at-home order, City of Kingman offices will remain closed to the public through May 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s amended stay-at-home order, and has extended its office closures to May 11.

The closure of city buildings was originally scheduled to last until May 4, but has been extended. However, Kingman Municipal Court and Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course remain open.

“This does not implement a curfew in the City of Kingman,” the city wrote in a news release. “This does, however, continue to enforce the closures of dine-in restaurants, salons, barber shops, spas, etc.”

The release did note that some retail establishments may begin opening on May 4 and May 8 under the executive order, which has been extended through May 15.

Those services considered essential will also remain open. For more information, go to https://azgovernor.gov/.

“Meanwhile, the city is currently installing temporary safety measures, such as Plexiglas guards for departments who serve our community face-to-face,” the release continued. “As soon as those safety measures and precautions are in place, the city will re-open to the public.

As the Governor’s order stands, Kingman City Parks will re-open Saturday, May 16, 2020.”

As of Friday moring, May, Mohave County had a coronavirus case count of 120 with 12 deaths.

There were 78 confirmed cases in the Kingman service area including eight deaths, 29 in the Lake Havasu City area with three deaths, and 11 in Bullhead City including one death.

“The City of Kingman is reopening gradually and safely, together, for the good of all,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release.

City departments continue to conduct business, and the public is encouraged to make requests for service remotely, through mail and email, on online platforms and by telephone.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State