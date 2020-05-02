City of Kingman office closures extended to May 11
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s amended stay-at-home order, and has extended its office closures to May 11.
The closure of city buildings was originally scheduled to last until May 4, but has been extended. However, Kingman Municipal Court and Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course remain open.
“This does not implement a curfew in the City of Kingman,” the city wrote in a news release. “This does, however, continue to enforce the closures of dine-in restaurants, salons, barber shops, spas, etc.”
The release did note that some retail establishments may begin opening on May 4 and May 8 under the executive order, which has been extended through May 15.
Those services considered essential will also remain open. For more information, go to https://azgovernor.gov/.
“Meanwhile, the city is currently installing temporary safety measures, such as Plexiglas guards for departments who serve our community face-to-face,” the release continued. “As soon as those safety measures and precautions are in place, the city will re-open to the public.
As the Governor’s order stands, Kingman City Parks will re-open Saturday, May 16, 2020.”
As of Friday moring, May, Mohave County had a coronavirus case count of 120 with 12 deaths.
There were 78 confirmed cases in the Kingman service area including eight deaths, 29 in the Lake Havasu City area with three deaths, and 11 in Bullhead City including one death.
“The City of Kingman is reopening gradually and safely, together, for the good of all,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release.
City departments continue to conduct business, and the public is encouraged to make requests for service remotely, through mail and email, on online platforms and by telephone.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
