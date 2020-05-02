COVID-19 death toll rising in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Kingman service area, bringing the local death toll to 10, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Friday, May 1.

One of the cases was in the 75-85 age range, while the other was in the 86 and older range. Both were linked to another case.

The department also reported eight new cases in Mohave County, including seven from Kingman. Two of those cases are in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and not linked to another case nor travel related. The other five new Kingman cases are in the 65 and older age range. One is hospitalized and linked to another case. The other four are in isolation and recovering at home, with two being linked to another case and two not.

The last case is in the Lake Havasu City area, in isolation and recovering at home, and not linked to another case nor travel related.

There are now 128 COVID-19 cases in Mohave County. Eighty-five of those are in Kingman including 10 deaths, 32 in the Lake Havasu City area with three deaths and 11 in Bullhead City including one death.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Saturday, May 2 that it had tested 683 individuals with 63 positive cases and 15 adults hospitalized. There were 55 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,165 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 8 a.m. Saturday AZDHS was reporting 7,962 cases and 330 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,111,062 cases and 64,746 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.