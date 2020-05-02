Kingman's Brown Bagging It:A Wing and a Prayer helps feed area children

From three sandwiches a day in mid-March to 7,000 children fed by the end of April, A Wing and a Prayer is working to ensure local children don’t go hungry without their school lunches during the pandemic.

Gloria Kennedy is the kitchen manager at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kingman at 4536 Patsy Drive. When the location closed due to coronavirus considerations, Kennedy recognized that there remained food and supplies that could be used to assist the community.

“I knew that the schools had closed, and there are a lot of kids in the neighbored I live in,” Kennedy said. “Whenever they were home, they weren’t getting their breakfast or lunch at school and I just wanted to see that they get something.”

She asked if she could use those supplies to make sandwiches for local children, and received the green light from the Eagles.

“We make lunches for the kids that usually get lunch at school, and when everything closed, they weren’t getting it,” Kennedy said. “The first day I gave out three lunches, and we’re at over 200 a day now.”

The free meals consist of one of six types of sandwiches including egg salad, peanut butter and strawberry or jelly, bologna, ham or turkey. Children also receive a bag of chips, a snack such as pretzels or cookies, juice and water.

And while families can swing by the location between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pick up meals for children, A Wing and a Prayer’s volunteers actually drive around town in their sandwich trucks. The sandwich trucks primarily serve two Kingman locations: and the north-Kingman area of “Birdland” and over the tracks in downtown Kingman. Those routes are hit at approximately 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.



Brandon Mills, one of the volunteers who passes out lunches from the back of the truck, said children will even be waiting when it pulls up. “It’s so amazing,” he said.

“We drive around every morning and pass out lunches to kids,” Mills continued. “And it’s all free. Everything we do is off of donations; everything we get goes straight to the kids.”

So donations of money, food and supplies are needed for the effort to continue. Kennedy said A Wing and a Prayer is always accepting donations of lunch meat, cheeses, bread and other types of food.

“If you donate to us, we give it right back out to needy families,” Mills said.

Aside from keeping an eye out for the sandwich trucks or heading to the Eagles lodge, those interested in receiving lunches for their children can also contact Kennedy at 928-757-8635. There, they can tell A Wing and a Prayer how many lunches are needed, and if and where they should be dropped off.

And that’s not all that’s happening at the Eagles. Kingman Kid’s Help has collected and donated a wide variety of clothing, shoes and more. If what is needed is not in supply, people can even put their name and request on a list and “Kingman Kid’s Help sees they get what they need,” Kennedy said, noting the coordinated effort between the organizations, volunteers and the community.

“When it seems like there is nothing left, something comes in,” Kennedy said.