Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 03
Mohave County death toll rising, mass testing comes to Kingman

Workers from Sonora Quest Laboratories of Kingman conduct a test for COVID=19 at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Kingman High School on Saturday, May 2. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Workers from Sonora Quest Laboratories of Kingman conduct a test for COVID=19 at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Kingman High School on Saturday, May 2. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 6:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Dozens of area residents took advantage of free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 2, part of a statewide “blitz” to test 30,000 to 60,000 Arizonans the first three Saturdays in May.

The drive-thru testing at Kingman High School came at the close of a tragic week in which nine Kingman-area residents died of complication from the virus.

Two of those deaths were announced late Friday, May 1, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. One of the victims was in the 85 and older age range, while another was aged 75-85. All 10 of the COVID-19 victims from Kingman have been age 65 or older.

Also, seven of the eight new confirmed positive cases announced Friday by the county were from the Kingman service area, and five of those involve adults in the 65 and over age range. The service area is the region served by Kingman Regional Center, and includes Golden Valley, Chloride, Golden Springs, Oatman, Yucca and other nearby areas.

The new cases swelled the county case load to 128 through 5 p.m. Saturday, with 85 of those cases recorded in Kingman. There have been 32 confirmed cases and three deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 11 cases and one death in the Bullhead City service area.

KRMC was reporting 63 confirmed cases and 15 hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The hospital said at 5 p.m. Saturday that it had tested 683 individuals, and 55 test results are pending. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,197 Mohave County residents of have been tested.

That doesn’t include the 500 free tests that were to be administered on Saturday at Kingman High by Sonora Quest Laboratories of Kingman. According to county Public Health Director Denise Burley, persons with symptoms or who believe they had contact with a COVID-19 carrier could be tested. Results are expected in two or three days.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 8,364 cases and 348 deaths at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,139,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66,396 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

State