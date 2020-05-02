OFFERS
Obituary | Katherine Marie Gustafson-Burch

Katherine Marie Gustafson-Burch

Katherine Marie Gustafson-Burch

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:50 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 2, 2020 5:54 PM

Katherine Marie Gustafson-Burch was born on Sept. 26,1952, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ronald Dean and Ruby Jean Larson. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 23, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 67.

Kathy graduated from Omaha North High School and later from Clarkson College and received her bachelors of science in nursing. She was a hospice and home health nurse for 27 years. She raised four children – Mark, Mike, Kelly and Jeff.

She met the love of her life, Dave Burch, in December of 2000. Together they have lived in California and Arizona. Kathy loved the beaches of California, so with her job they traveled the coast of California for 10 years, visiting every little beach she could see. They eventually settled in Golden Valley, Arizona. She continued her work at Kingman Regional Medical Center Home Health and then at the Post Hospital Care Clinic until she retired on Feb. 29, 2020. She and Dave then moved to Flagstaff to be closer to her daughter Kelly and her family.

Kathy was the most caring individual on earth. She would drop everything to help someone. She was a second mother to many of her children’s friends. She gave advice that her children might not want to hear but knew they needed. She bought groceries or clothing for patients that could not do it for themselves.

Kathy was also an amazing sister, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would wait daily for an early morning text or call from her mom, and she was the go-to advice giver to her siblings. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother even though distance prevented her from seeing them as often as she would have liked.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Larson. She is survived by her loving life-partner David Burch, her mother Ruby Larson, brothers Ron Larson and Larry Larson (Tracy); sisters Sandy Leaders (Gary) and Patty Johnson (Paul); children Mark Gustafson (Amanda), Mike Gustafson (Candi), Kelly Morgan (Doug) and Jeff Gustafson (Stefanie); 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a long list of friends from throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Kathy’s name to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.

