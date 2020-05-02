Obituary | Mary Stephenson

Mary (Possum) Glancy Stephenson, age 77, of Phoenix passed away March 28, 2020. The daughter of Jim and Leta Glancy, she was born Sept. 17, 1942 in Kingman. She was the third of eight children.

She is survived by two sons, John and Jim; grandsons Sammy and Matty; sisters Kathleen, Anne and Marilyn; brothers John and Richard; brother-in-law Fred, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Mike and Charlie.

She graduated from MCUHS in 1960. She attended ASC (NAU) in Flagstaff for three years and later acquired her nursing degree from Phoenix College. She worked as a postpartum recovery nurse for more than 30 years at St. Joseph's and Good Samaritan hospitals.

Mary was generous to a fault and her many relatives, friends and co-workers benefited from her skills as an excellent seamstress, a fantastic cook, an accomplished quilter and a ceramics hobbyist. She had many other talents as well. Above all, she truly loved her sons, grandsons, family and her puppies.

She will be missed beyond words and will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held in the Hualapais at a later date.