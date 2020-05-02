OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 03
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Mary Stephenson

Mary (Possum) Glancy Stephenson

Mary (Possum) Glancy Stephenson

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:49 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 2, 2020 5:54 PM

Mary (Possum) Glancy Stephenson, age 77, of Phoenix passed away March 28, 2020. The daughter of Jim and Leta Glancy, she was born Sept. 17, 1942 in Kingman. She was the third of eight children.

She is survived by two sons, John and Jim; grandsons Sammy and Matty; sisters Kathleen, Anne and Marilyn; brothers John and Richard; brother-in-law Fred, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Mike and Charlie.

She graduated from MCUHS in 1960. She attended ASC (NAU) in Flagstaff for three years and later acquired her nursing degree from Phoenix College. She worked as a postpartum recovery nurse for more than 30 years at St. Joseph's and Good Samaritan hospitals.

Mary was generous to a fault and her many relatives, friends and co-workers benefited from her skills as an excellent seamstress, a fantastic cook, an accomplished quilter and a ceramics hobbyist. She had many other talents as well. Above all, she truly loved her sons, grandsons, family and her puppies.

She will be missed beyond words and will be forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held in the Hualapais at a later date.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Catherine Murillo
Obituary | Richard Allen Grant
Kathryn E. Stephenson
Obituary: Avonelle Stevens
Michelle Schilling

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State