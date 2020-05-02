OFFERS
Obituary Notice | Herman Oliver Romine

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:51 p.m.

Herman Oliver Romine, 1928-2020

Herman Oliver Romine of Kingman, Arizona passed away April 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was born July 11, 1928 in Walters, Oklahoma. After graduating high school he traveled and worked various jobs, spending time in Texas and Colorado. In 1950 he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Castor. After an honorable discharge in 1954, he moved to Southern California with his best friend, Jake. He met and married Mary Lee in 1955. They had five children.

Herman spent his work life with the City of Pasadena Dept. of Water and Power, starting October 1955 and retiring as a supervisor January 1990. He and Mary resided in La Crescenta, California with their children. He furthered his education by attending classes at Glendale Community College, were he earned an Associate’s degree. His favorite pastime was listening to and playing country western music on his guitar.

He and Mary divorced in 1996 and he married Margaret Martin in September 1998. They resided in La Crescenta until 2005 when they moved to Kingman.

Herman is survived by his wife Margaret; daughter Patricia and son-in-law Christopher; daughter Cheryl; son James; daughter Karen; and grandchildren Trevor and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his oldest son; Robert, who passed Oct. 22, 2019.

Herman was a kind and gentle soul who worked hard all his life, loved his family, and helped anyone he found to be in need. He will be greatly missed by his children, friends, caregivers and neighbors.

A memorial service to celebrate his life is pending.

