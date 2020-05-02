OFFERS
Obituary Notice | Mary Ann Slupczynski

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 5:52 p.m.

Mary Ann Slupczynski

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Mary Ann Slupczynski, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 85.

Mary Ann was born Oct. 6, 1934 in Jenner Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania to James Elmer and Jennie Clemons.

On Feb. 27, 1954 she married Nicholas Slupczynski. Together they lived in Hammond, Indiana, where they raised three sons, James, Michael and David and their daughter Sharon.

Nick and Mary Ann relocated and retired to Kingman, Arizona in 1998.

Mary Ann had a passion for painting and created extraordinary landscapes as if she was standing in front of them, which were admired not only by family and friends, but also by various restaurants in Indiana where her paintings were displayed.

Mary Ann also loved and enjoyed playing Pinochle with her family and many, many friends. She will forever be known and loved for her: intelligence, quick wither infectious smile and kind, compassionate spirit.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father; James Elmer, her mother; Jennie; devoted husband of 56 years, Nicholas; sisters June, Elaine and Jane; and grandson Adam.

Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Lorna; four children, James, Michael, David and Sharon; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Currently, there is not a funeral service planned.

