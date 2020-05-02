OFFERS
‘You got this’: Chalk art inspires downtown Kingman businesses

Messages of support, written with chalk on the sidewalks, appeared outside downtown Kingman businesses last week. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A fundraiser to support privately owned businesses in downtown Kingman would be ideal, but resources and options are limited during a pandemic, learned Kingman Main Street, a nonprofit created to support and monitor the revitalization of the downtown.

“I love downtown,” said Barb Charon, a KMS member who often helps with First Fridays events.

Like many Kingmanites, she is grateful for the positive changes that took place downtown in the past five years, with new businesses and other improvements. And she doesn’t want to see the momentum lost due to the pandemic.

“If all that was lost…” Charon said, fearing for downtown business.

All non-essential local businesses have been closed for over a month now following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order.

“We felt there was a need for something immediate,” Charon told the Miner. “Spirit of compassion is not canceled in the time of pandemic.”

It was a spontaneous idea. The group held a meeting followed by an evening escapade on April 27 to “share love and smile,” Charon said.

“We wanted to let them know they are not alone. They can’t see us these days, so we have to tell them we love them and miss them.”

A handful of KMS members, some with children and grandchildren, grabbed chalk and adorned the downtown sidewalks in front of businesses with colorful pictures and exclamations of hope. “You got this,” “Stay strong” and various declarations of love are still visible along Beale Street, especially at the intersection with 4th Street.

The gesture was appreciated.

“Very sweet of them,” said dowtown business owner Becca Parks.

“Thank you, Kingman Main Street angels,” Leah Burkhart, the owner of Gracie’s Vintage, wrote on Facebook. “Your efforts are felt across downtown. I saw my sidewalk art when I showed up today. I’m bawling.”

“Anything to bring interest downtown,” Charon said. “Anything to lift our community, to bring hope to the business owners.”

Kingman Main Street encourages other Kingmanites to grab sidewalk chalk, go downtown and write your own massage of encouragement in front of your favorite store.

According to Ducey’s website, “starting Monday, May 4, 2020, retail businesses will be allowed to sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-thru service, drive-up service or curbside delivery provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures. This updated guidance applies to the act of selling goods, not services.”

