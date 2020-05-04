OFFERS
Mohave County COVID-19 count rises to 139 over the weekend

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 8:58 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County COVID-19 case count climbed to 139 over the weekend, with five new cases reported Sunday, May 3, and seven new cases Saturday, May 2.

The cases announced Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health included three in the Kingman service area and two in the Lake Havasu City service area. The Kingman service area includes Kingman and surrounding areas, plus Golden Valley, Chloride, Dolan Springs, Yucca, Oatman and more.

Two of the Kingman cases are in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and not linked to another case nor travel related. The third is in the 45-54 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

One of the new Lake Havasu City cases is in the 45-54 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. A contact investigation is being conducted. The last case is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

Two of the seven cases reported Saturday are in the Kingman service area. One is in the 55-64 age range, hospitalized and linked to another case. The other is in the 45-54 age range in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

The other five cases from Saturday were recorded out of the Bullhead City service area. None are hospitalized, and three are under the age of 20, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The fourth case is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The fifth is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another confirmed case.

There are now 88 cases in Kingman with 10 deaths, 35 in Lake Havasu City including three deaths, and 15 in Bullhead city with one death.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Monday, May 4 that it had tested 762 individuals with 65 positive cases and 15 adults hospitalized. There were 100 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,219 Mohave County residents have been tested.

At 8 a.m. Monday AZDHS was reporting 8,640 cases and 362 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,166,662 cases and 67,829 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Americans who must go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

