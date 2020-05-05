Appointments available for ArtHub’s ‘Broken, Fixed, Renewed’ art show in Kingman

KINGMAN – “Broken, Fixed, Renewed,” a Kingman Center for the Arts ArtHub show, had been postponed due to COVID-19 considerations, but artists have hung their creations along the walls anyway, and the public can now make viewing appointments.

“Broken, Fixed, Renewed” had been scheduled to open and run from April 2 to May 9. However, Mohave County requested that only essential businesses stay open at the end of March, so the opening of the gallery show was officially postponed until further notice, a news release noted.

“Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet felt it was vitally important to have something up on the walls in the ArtHub for the duration of any shutdown to remind people that we have an art gallery in town and that our art community is still alive and vibrant,” organizers continued in the release.

So Van Vliet invited artists who submitted art for the show to bring their work in to have it hung and displayed until such time as the show would actually open. This was a voluntary hanging, and out of an abundance of caution, the release noted, masks were worn and social distancing protocols observed.

“He didn’t expect a big turnout,” the release continued. “Low and behold, on that art intake day, what a commitment to art was shown with close to 30 artists showing up – old and young – even knowing the gallery wouldn't be open to the public (at that time). It was touching.

“Some joked that ‘artists are crazy.’”

One older artist didn’t feel comfortable coming inside, so he passed his art through the front door, while another passed theirs through the window of their car.

“Some artists were more nervous than others; some came wearing gloves and many wore masks,” organizers said.

“The dedication to the local art community and gallery was inspiring.”

The gallery is now open to the public, but only by appointment, and the show has been extended to May 15.

To make an appointment to view the exhibit, contact arthub@kingmanarts.org or call 928-716-8535.

The art can also be viewed online at https://www.kingmanarts.org/the-gallery-at-kca-art-shows/.



Information provided by The ArtHub