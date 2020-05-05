OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 05
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Appointments available for ArtHub’s ‘Broken, Fixed, Renewed’ art show in Kingman

The show “Broken, Fixed, Renewed” will go on after all at the ArtHub in Kingman, but by appointment only. The exhibit was initially canceled due to the coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of The ArtHub)

The show “Broken, Fixed, Renewed” will go on after all at the ArtHub in Kingman, but by appointment only. The exhibit was initially canceled due to the coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of The ArtHub)

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 4:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – “Broken, Fixed, Renewed,” a Kingman Center for the Arts ArtHub show, had been postponed due to COVID-19 considerations, but artists have hung their creations along the walls anyway, and the public can now make viewing appointments.

“Broken, Fixed, Renewed” had been scheduled to open and run from April 2 to May 9. However, Mohave County requested that only essential businesses stay open at the end of March, so the opening of the gallery show was officially postponed until further notice, a news release noted.

“Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet felt it was vitally important to have something up on the walls in the ArtHub for the duration of any shutdown to remind people that we have an art gallery in town and that our art community is still alive and vibrant,” organizers continued in the release.

So Van Vliet invited artists who submitted art for the show to bring their work in to have it hung and displayed until such time as the show would actually open. This was a voluntary hanging, and out of an abundance of caution, the release noted, masks were worn and social distancing protocols observed.

“He didn’t expect a big turnout,” the release continued. “Low and behold, on that art intake day, what a commitment to art was shown with close to 30 artists showing up – old and young – even knowing the gallery wouldn't be open to the public (at that time). It was touching.

“Some joked that ‘artists are crazy.’”

One older artist didn’t feel comfortable coming inside, so he passed his art through the front door, while another passed theirs through the window of their car.

“Some artists were more nervous than others; some came wearing gloves and many wore masks,” organizers said.

“The dedication to the local art community and gallery was inspiring.”

The gallery is now open to the public, but only by appointment, and the show has been extended to May 15.

To make an appointment to view the exhibit, contact arthub@kingmanarts.org or call 928-716-8535.

The art can also be viewed online at https://www.kingmanarts.org/the-gallery-at-kca-art-shows/.

Information provided by The ArtHub

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

‘Reflections’ opens tonight
Kingman Center for the Arts moves into ArtHub location, ArtHub residency program discontinued
Kingman Center for the Arts 6x6 canvas Route 66 fundraiser deadline approaching
Free ‘Arizona’ art show coming to Kingman Jan. 7
Downtown Kingman art spot now open
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State