Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 05
Club for YOUth in Kingman gets a boost

Keller Williams Realty will help the Club for YOUth raise money for new facilities. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 4:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lander Team with Keller Williams Realty in Kingman has partnered with the Club for YOUth in the latter’s effort to raise money for a new and expanded facility.

The Club for YOUth, 301 N. Fourth St., has seen continuous growth in 26 years of operation. Club CEO Bill Ward said it has been growing about 10% each year, and has outgrown its current facility.

“We have maxed out our capacity at this facility,” Ward previously told the Miner. “We know we need more space for the club, but we also wanted to give more to Kingman. We wanted to be more for this community other than just an after-school program, which is hugely important for us, but we wanted to find ways to give more ....”

The Lander Team will help with the $2.7 million Phase 1 of the two-phase project. It includes the construction of two education centers, and along with the purchase of property, an outdoors space. The second phase could see the construction of a community center.

Steve Petrauschke, team leader at Keller Williams, said the business is dedicated to Kingman and giving back to the community, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Any time we can partner and give back to the community that loves our kids, it’s something that we need to do,” he said.

And so, the Lander Team will donate $250 of every listing sold in May to the Club for YOUth’s capital campaign. Petrauschke called the project “fantastic,” adding that the new facility will not only provide educational opportunities, but recreational ones as well. He said the project will enhance the lives of children and families in the community, which is a goal (the team) can get behind.

“It’s a great way to help families,” he said. “We’re in huge support.”

To donate visit theclubforyouth.org.

