Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to grow
KINGMAN – Another day, and another death from the COVID-19 virus in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Monday, May 4 that a Lake Havasu City resident in the 75-85 age range passed away from complications of the coronavirus. It raised the death toll in the county to 15, all adults age 65 or older.
Even as the state moves to relax restrictions on businesses, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the county, with 145 positive cases now confirmed. Eighty-seven of those cases have been tallied in the past two weeks as testing increases in the county.
The Kingman service area has absorbed much of the damage, with 92 cases and 10 deaths. The Kingman service area consists of Kingman, New-Kingman Bulter, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Oatman, Valley Vista and Hualapai tribal lands.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 9,305 cases and 395 deaths at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. At the same time, Reuters was reporting about 1.2 million cases and nearly 70,000 deaths nationwide.
Health officials advise wearing a mask and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when out in public to help slow the spread of the virus.
